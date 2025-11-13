France Reverses Ban on “Israeli” Firms at Military Expo

By Staff, Agencies

The French government has confirmed that all “Israeli” companies will be allowed to participate in the forthcoming defense exhibition in Paris.

This followed “Israeli” media reports that a ban targeted eight specific “Israeli” firms; however, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot rushed to inform his “Israeli” counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, of the ban reverse.

“French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke a short while ago with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and informed him that all ‘Israeli’ companies will be permitted to participate in the exhibition,” the “Israeli” foreign minister’s office said in a statement.

A French official familiar with the matter claimed that the decision to permit all companies to attend was made independently by France and was not a result of “Israeli” pressure.

“Israeli” Channel 12 reported earlier in the day that following a review of the 45 “Israeli” companies expected to take part in the Milipol Paris exhibition from November 18–25, France notified “Israel” it would bar eight firms from the event without specifying which ones.

France originally said the participation of the unspecified eight companies “would pose a problem” but clarified that the other “Israeli” firms would be permitted to attend, ultimately causing outrage from “Israeli” officials.

This came after French authorities reportedly expressed concern that allowing the “Israeli” companies to attend could provoke protests and unrest from pro-Palestinian organizations.

However, Channel 12 reported that “Israeli” officials were stunned by the French original ban decision, given the current ceasefire in Gaza, warning that it would further damage highly strained ties with France and threatening to issue harsh diplomatic and public responses.

An “Israeli” official told The Times of “Israel” that “such a move will have dramatic consequences for relations between the two countries.”

This incident is part of a recurring pattern of clashes between “Israel” and France during the two-year war on Gaza concerning the involvement of “Israeli” companies in international arms fairs, a point of contention that previously manifested at the Paris Air Show in June, when French officials installed black partitions to conceal “Israeli” displays of offensive weaponry.

In May 2024, the French government announced that firms from “Israel” would not be permitted to exhibit at the land‑defense trade fair Eurosatory 2024 in Villepinte, on the grounds that “conditions are no longer met to host ‘Israeli’ companies at the show… while the president is calling for ‘Israel’ to cease operations in Areeha.”

In October 2024, authorities took a similar step for the naval defense show Euronaval 2024, stating that “Israeli” delegations could attend only “under conditions” and would not be allowed to set up stands or exhibit equipment.

In June 2025, at the Paris Air Show 2025 in Le Bourget, French organizers closed several major “Israeli” exhibitor booths, including those of Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and “Israel” Aerospace Industries, by erecting partitions after the companies displayed offensive‑weaponry items that France deemed in conflict with its policy.