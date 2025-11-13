Iran Urges UN Action After US President Admits Role in “Israeli” Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has called on the United Nations to take immediate action against the United States after President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged Washington’s role in overseeing “Israeli” airstrikes against Iranian territory during the June attacks.

In a formal letter submitted to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the United States for directing and supporting what he described as “brazen acts of aggression” carried out by “Israel” from June 13 to 24.

Araghchi cited Trump’s remarks from November 6, in which the US president said, “‘Israel’ attacked [Iran] first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that.” According to the letter, this admission constitutes “irrefutable evidence” under international law that Washington exercised “direction and control” over the military operations.

The foreign minister recalled previous communications Iran had sent to the Security Council in June, documenting the coordinated US-“Israeli” strikes that targeted civilians, infrastructure, and facilities, including peaceful nuclear sites under International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] safeguards. The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of more than 1,100 people and left many others injured.

Araghchi underscored that the strikes violated fundamental principles of international law, including Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, IAEA resolutions, and Security Council Resolution 487 [1981]. He asserted that the United States bears full responsibility for the aggression, alongside “Israel,” whose forces carried out the operations.

The letter demanded that Washington provide full reparation for the material and moral damages inflicted, in accordance with international legal norms. Araghchi further stated that President Trump and other US officials bore individual criminal responsibility for war crimes — including deliberate attacks on civilians, hospitals, energy facilities, and media centers — as well as the overarching “crime of aggression.”

He also stressed that accountability extended to “Israeli” officials who commanded, assisted, or participated in the attacks.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its full and unimpeachable right to pursue all available legal avenues to ensure accountability for the responsible states and individuals and to obtain compensation for the damages sustained,” Araghchi wrote.

He urged the UN secretaryn general and Security Council to take immediate measures to hold both the United States and “Israel” accountable and to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes face justice.

The letter concluded with a formal request for its circulation as an official UN Security Council document, reinforcing Tehran’s demand for international recognition of the violations and their consequences.