Iran: Missile Capabilities To Advance Without Limitations

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, speaking at a ceremony honoring IRG Aerospace Force martyrs, dismissed claims of limiting Iran’s ballistic missile range as “non-expert opinions” lacking technical understanding.

General Fadavi noted that the missile range framework followed by Iran was defined by the late Imam Khomeini and stressed that it has nothing to do with any limitations in the IRG’s capabilities.

“The IRG is a dynamic and advanced organization that persists firmly on its path of progress,” Fadavi asserted.

He also praised the efforts of Martyr Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam and other aerospace martyrs who contributed to advancing Iran’s missile industry, stating, “When God sees that we fulfill our duties, He grants us victory.”

Earlier this week, Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stressed that the country's missile program is none of the West’s business and bringing up such issues reveals the hegemonic policy of the US and certain European countries.