Iran, Qatar Unite to Defend Palestinian Rights

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Qatar emphasized the importance of ongoing consultations to safeguard the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, especially their right to self-determination.

In a phone conversation on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Qatari Counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and a recent US-proposed resolution to the UN Security Council.

The United States, on November 4, circulated a draft Security Council resolution mandating the establishment of a “temporary international force” in the Gaza Strip for at least two years amid Palestinians’ wariness of foreign interference in the coastal sliver.

The “International Stabilization Force [ISF]" would be formed by the US, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, the countries that oversaw negotiations that led to the realization of a ceasefire deal between the "Israeli" occupation and Gaza’s Hamas Resistance movement last month.

The deal seeks to implement the first phase of a 20-point plan by Donald Trump that the US president claims is aimed at ending "Israel's" two-year-plus war of genocide on Gaza.

The Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers further expressed concern over the border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have sharply deteriorated in recent months, amid escalating border tensions and mutual accusations of harboring militants.

Araghchi and Al Thani emphasized the importance of making continued efforts by all the countries in the region to maintain peace and stability.

The top Iranian and Qatari diplomats also exchanged views about regional ties and urged the two countries’ officials to promote cooperation in all issues of common interest.