IOF Atrocities Ongoing in Gaza, Medical Teams Hindered

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has continued breaching the Gaza ceasefire, carrying out airstrikes and artillery attacks while obstructing ambulance crews from reaching wounded Palestinians.

"Israeli" warplanes reportedly launched two airstrikes southeast of Khan Younis on Thursday, as tanks opened fire in the southern part of the city.

Moreover, "Israeli" attacks have continued across the enclave, with Khan Younis bearing the brunt of the escalation, and worsening weather conditions have deepened the suffering of residents, who are already facing critical shortages of basic supplies and equipment due to "Israel’s" restrictions on aid deliveries.

Ambulance crews were reportedly prevented from reaching the site of an attack in Rafah, where several Palestinians were targeted on Wednesday, in what appeared to be a deliberate obstruction of rescue efforts.

Elsewhere, "Israeli" aircraft struck the al-Zanna area northeast of Bani Suhaila, while armored vehicles opened heavy fire near al-Shakoush, northwest of Rafah. In the north, Beit Lahia also came under "Israeli" airstrikes.

Hamas accused "Israel" of daily violations of the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh nearly a month ago, holding it fully responsible for undermining the deal and seeking to derail it.

On November 11, the Government Media Office in Gaza published horrifying statistics detailing the "Israeli" violations committed since the ceasefire was reached on October 10.

According to figures compiled by the office, "Israel" committed 282 ceasefire violations during this period, claiming 242 Palestinians and injuring 620 others.

The documentation details a broad range of violations, including 88 shooting incidents targeting civilians, 12 incursions into residential areas beyond the yellow-line buffer zone, 124 airstrikes and attacks, 52 demolitions of civilian homes, and the arrest of 23 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has reported 245 Palestinians martyred and 623 others injured, with 529 bodies recovered, highlighting the ongoing human toll of the war, and bringing the total number of losses from "Israeli" attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 69,182 martyrs and 170,694 injuries.