Iran Vows to Fulfill Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam’s Dream of Ending the “Israeli” Entity

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi affirmed that the vision of Martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam — the architect of Iran’s missile program — to bring about the destruction of the “Israeli” entity will inevitably be realized.

Speaking during a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of the IRG Aerospace Force, Shekarchi described Tehrani Moghaddam as one of the most distinguished figures of the Islamic Revolution, a man whose unwavering desire to see the end of the Zionist regime continues to inspire Iran’s defense forces.

“By the grace of God, the pure blood of our martyrs will lead to the fulfillment of this sacred goal,” Shekarchi said, emphasizing that the spirit of resistance embodied by figures like Tehrani Moghaddam and other IRG commanders has only strengthened Iran’s resolve.

He listed among these heroes Generals Mohammad Bagheri, Rashid, Shadmani and Salami — men whose sacrifices, he said, are the source of dignity and vitality for the Islamic Revolution. “With the ascension of each of these noble martyrs, the Islamic Republic grows stronger, not weaker,” he declared.

Known as the father of Iran’s missile program, Major General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam joined the IRG at its inception in 1979. He served as the first commander of the Guards’ artillery division during the Iran-Iraq War and later founded its missile division, dedicating his life to research, innovation, and strategic deterrence.

Tehrani Moghaddam was martyred in November 2011 in an explosion west of Tehran during a missile test at the Bid Ganeh base, along with at least sixteen other personnel.

Despite his loss, Iran’s missile and aerospace programs have continued to flourish, culminating in major advances such as the successful development of hypersonic missiles and a growing space program. Iranian officials view these achievements as a continuation of Tehrani Moghaddam’s legacy — one rooted in self-reliance, deterrence and the enduring struggle against the “Israeli” occupation.