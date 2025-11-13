“Israel” Paid US Influencers to Promote Pro-’Tel Aviv’ Content: Report

By Staff, Agencies

Newly released filings show that “Israel” has secretly funded American social-media influencers to spread pro-"Tel Aviv" messages online, according to Responsible Statecraft (RS).

The campaign, called the “Esther Project,” is reportedly managed by Bridges Partners, a U.S. firm contracted by the "Israeli" so-called Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 14 and 18 influencers were hired, earning roughly $7,000 per post, with no public disclosure of their financial ties to the "Israeli" government.

In response, the Quincy Institute and Public Citizen sent a letter to the US Department of Justice urging it to enforce the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and reveal the influencers’ identities and contracts.

“Americans deserve to know who is paying for the messages being transmitted through social media influencers,” said Craig Holman of Public Citizen.

Ben Freeman of the Quincy Institute added that the influencers should be registered as foreign agents since they are producing government-sponsored content for US.audiences.

While Bridges Partners faces scrutiny, other firms appear involved in similar efforts. Genesis 21 Consulting was hired in August for “strategic communications and influencer outreach,” while Show Faith by Works disclosed a $3.2 million deal targeting U.S. evangelical audiences with favorable “Israel” coverage.

The Zionist Ministry has denied claims of influencer payments, calling them “false.”