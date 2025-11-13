HTS Deploys Foreign Fighters to Lebanon Border Amid Rising US-’Israel’ Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has reportedly moved foreign Takfiri militants from northern Syria to the Lebanese border, raising concerns about destabilization in the region. Sources cited by The Cradle indicate the fighters were transferred from Harem in Idlib to al-Qusayr, along with armored vehicles and heavy equipment.

At the same time, forces linked to Syria’s so-called “Transitional Government” attempted incursions into Lebanese territory near Wadi al-Thalajat, an area with minimal Lebanese army presence.

The buildup coincides with US statements warning that HTS-linked militias could be used against Hezbollah. US envoy Tom Barrack recently claimed Damascus would “actively assist” Washington and "Tel Aviv" in confronting Hezbollah and other groups in Lebanon.

HTS remains dominated by former al-Qaeda and Daesh commanders, and Jolani, its leader, has signaled cooperation with "Israel" and the US.

Reports suggest agreements could involve intelligence sharing and operational coordination against Hezbollah and Iran, while HTS continues to consolidate control in southern Syria, including parts of the Golan Heights.

Analysts warn this alignment of extremist Syrian factions with US and "Israeli" interests could rekindle cross-border violence, threatening the security gains achieved by Hezbollah and the Lebanese Armed Forces since 2017.

Jolani, a former deputy to Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and ex-head of Nusra Front (HTS’s precursor), has overseen widespread war crimes and repression, particularly targeting minorities such as Alawites. Despite "Israel’s" repeated strikes in southern Syria, HTS forces have not engaged "Israel," fueling speculation about an imminent normalization deal involving the Golan Heights.

The movement of foreign fighters, heavy equipment, and ongoing political-military coordination underscores growing regional tensions and the risk of renewed conflict along the Syrian-Lebanese border.