AfD Leader Claims Russia Not a Threat to Germany, Suggests Poland Could Be

By Staff, Agencies

Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of Germany’s opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD), argued that Russia poses no greater danger to Germany than neighboring Poland. Speaking on ZDF’s Markus Lanz on Tuesday, Chrupalla said he “currently sees no danger to Germany from Russia” and added that “any country can become a threat to Germany.”

When asked about Poland, a fellow NATO and EU member, Chrupalla insisted it “can also be a threat,” citing what he described as Poland’s double standards regarding the 2022 Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosions.

He criticized Warsaw for refusing to extradite Ukrainian national Vladimir Zhuravlyov, wanted in Germany for alleged involvement in the blasts.

Last month, a Warsaw court rejected Germany’s extradition request, ruling the attack on critical infrastructure during wartime constitutes a military action, not sabotage.

Chrupalla also defended AfD lawmakers’ contacts with Russia as essential for maintaining dialogue.

AfD Bundestag leader Markus Frohnmaier previously stressed the party’s interest in normalizing relations with Moscow, citing economic strain caused by Germany’s decoupling from Russian energy.

The AfD has gained significant domestic support, topping a recent INSA poll with 26% backing. In February’s snap federal election, the party secured 152 of 630 Bundestag seats, coming in second nationally.

The remarks contrast sharply with statements from Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and other senior officials, who repeatedly describe Russia as an existential threat to Germany.