BBC Prepares Apology to Trump Over Misleading Documentary Edit

By Staff, Agencies

The BBC is reportedly preparing a formal apology to US President Donald Trump to address a $1 billion lawsuit he filed over a documentary that misleadingly edited his pre-2021 Capitol riot speech.

The Panorama program suggested that Trump had incited the attack, prompting the resignations of the BBC’s director general and head of news.

Trump claims the broadcaster acted with “reckless disregard for the truth,” while the BBC has acknowledged the edit “gave the impression of a direct call for violent action” and expressed regret for the error, according to BBC Chairman Samir Shah.

Lawyers are reportedly drafting the wording of the apology as Trump’s Friday deadline approaches for the corporation to respond.

The case places the publicly funded broadcaster in a difficult position: engaging in a prolonged legal battle could be costly and politically sensitive.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office denied any institutional bias at the BBC, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized efforts to deflect responsibility, calling the situation a “disgrace” and condemning the coverage as unprofessional.

Trump has insisted on pursuing the lawsuit, claiming the BBC “defrauded the public and they’ve admitted it,” escalating pressure on the broadcaster to settle.