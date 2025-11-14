“Israel” Bombs Southern Lebanese Villages of Bint Jbeil, Tayr Felsay, Aitaroun in New Wave of Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces launched a new round of airstrikes across southern Lebanon, hitting residential areas and border villages in what Lebanese officials describe as a continued pattern of ceasefire violations.

According to reports, “Israeli” warplanes bombed villages in the Bint Jbeil area and targeted the outskirts of Tayr Felsay in the Tyre district. The National News Agency said additional strikes hit the Al-Khanouk area in Aitaroun, causing casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

Later in the day, an “Israeli” drone attacked a Renault Rapid vehicle in the village of Toul in Nabatieh, wounding at least one person in an area crowded with schoolchildren leaving class. Local sources also reported that an “Israeli” jet dropped a sonic bomb over the Naqoura beach, while soldiers fired machine-gun bursts toward the outskirts of Kfarchouba. “Israeli” artillery additionally shelled Meiss Al-Jabal on Wednesday night.

Tensions have steadily escalated in recent weeks, with the “Israeli” entity carrying out near-daily raids inside Lebanon despite the ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024. Under that agreement, “Israel” was required to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory—yet it continues to occupy five strategically located hills in the south, in violation of both the deal and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Since the start of its aggression in October 2023, the “Israeli” army has martyred more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in Lebanon. The situation worsened after the campaign expanded into a full-scale assault in September 2024.

Lebanese officials say the “Israeli” entity has repeatedly breached last November’s ceasefire, emboldened by US President Donald Trump’s return to office and the influence of pro-“Israel” envoys to Lebanon, Morgan Ortagus and Tom Barrack. This support has enabled “Israel” to impose a revised interpretation of the agreement and pressure Beirut to accept altered conditions.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that ongoing “Israeli” violations are destabilizing the country and preventing the Lebanese Army from completing its deployment along the southern border, as mandated by the ceasefire.