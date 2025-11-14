IRG Aerospace Cmdr. Vows Crushing Response to Any Future “Israeli” or US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has reaffirmed its readiness to deliver a decisive response to any attack, with Brigadier General Sayyed Majid Mousavi — the new chief of the IRG Aerospace Force — warning adversaries to rethink any hostile move against the country.

Speaking Thursday at a ceremony in Tehran honoring fallen Aerospace Force martyrs, Mousavi said Iran’s defense strength is rooted in the legacy of its martyrs, particularly Martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the “father of Iran’s missile program.” He praised Tehrani Moghaddam’s unmatched foresight, strategic planning, and ability to identify threats long before they materialized.

Mousavi now leads the Aerospace Force following the martyrdom of his predecessor, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who was martyred in the June “Israeli” military aggression on Iran. Hajizadeh, one of Tehrani Moghaddam’s most accomplished students, carried forward his mentor’s mission until his own martyrdom.

Mousavi stressed that Tehrani Moghaddam’s legacy — the foundation of Iran’s missile and defense power — continues to guide Iran’s strategic posture. “In any miscalculation by the enemy, we will bring them to their knees,” he warned.

Senior Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi echoed these remarks, emphasizing that Iran’s strength only grows with each loss. He reiterated Tehrani Moghaddam’s famed wish — to see the destruction of the “Israel” entity — saying Iran is confident the wish will eventually be fulfilled.

Tehrani Moghaddam once requested that his tombstone read: “Here lies the man who wanted to destroy ‘Israel’.”

The ceremony also spotlighted the sacrifices of martyrs such as General Mohammad Bagheri and General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, whose efforts strengthened Iran’s defense establishment.

The June 13 “Israeli” assault — supported by US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites — triggered a 12-day war that martyred more than 1,064 Iranians, including commanders, scientists,and civilians. Iran’s response targeted strategic facilities across the occupied territories and struck the US al-Udeid air base in Qatar, forcing both aggressors to halt their offensive by June 24.

A recent investigation by The Grayzone revealed that Iran struck a tower in central Tel Aviv located above a covert “Israeli”-US intelligence bunker known as Site 81, along with other military-linked facilities such as the Weizmann Institute, which suffered an estimated $570 million in damage. “Israel’s” censorship regime suppressed coverage, blocking journalists from reporting on the true scale of Iranian precision strikes.

The attacks showcased Iran’s advanced missile accuracy, operational flexibility, and ability to launch critical retaliatory strikes even under sustained “Israeli” and US disruption efforts — reinforcing Mousavi’s message that any future aggression will face a crushing response.