Report: 25 Oil-Supplying States Complicit in “Israel’s” War on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A new investigation has accused 25 oil-exporting states of enabling “Israel’s” two-year assault on Gaza, arguing that the same fossil-fuel infrastructure devastating the planet is also fueling mass atrocities against Palestinians.

The report — “Behind the Barrel”, released at the UN climate summit in Brazil — was published by Oil Change International. It reveals that between November 1, 2023, and October 1, 2025, these states delivered 323 shipments of crude and refined petroleum products, totaling 21.2 million metric tons, directly sustaining “Israel’s” military machine.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were the largest crude suppliers, providing 70% of all shipments. Russia, Greece, and the US topped the list of refined petroleum exporters, with the United States uniquely supplying JP-8, a jet-fuel blend specifically designed for military aircraft — the same aircraft bombing Gaza and the occupied territories.

Shady Khalil of Oil Change International warned that states providing such fuel risk legal complicity in genocide under the Genocide Convention. “As world leaders convene at COP 30, ‘Behind the Barrel’ reveals the deadly links between fossil-fuel suppliers and international conflict,” he said.

The findings come after a UN Commission concluded that “Israel” has committed genocide in Gaza, and after the International Court of Justice ruled that “Israel’s” continued presence in occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful. Under international law, states must act to prevent genocide — not materially support it.

Irene Pietropaoli of the British Institute of International and Comparative Law cautioned that any military or logistical assistance — including fuel — may expose states to genocide complicity. “States are obliged to follow the ICJ’s order to prevent and punish genocide,” she said.

At the summit, Ana Sanchez Mera of the Global Energy Embargo for Palestine stressed that fuel cannot be separated into “civilian” and “military” categories within a settler-colonial system. “It is one system of occupation,” she said, noting that “Israel’s” electricity grid, partially powered by coal, connects both “Israel” and illegally occupied Palestinian land.

Some states have taken steps: in August 2024, Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended coal exports to “Israel.” Although Brazil’s last officially documented oil shipment to “Israel” occurred in March 2024, Brazilian labor leaders allege the country has quietly rerouted fuel via Italy.

The report frames global fossil-fuel supply not as a neutral trade network, but as a critical lifeline sustaining “Israeli” war crimes — and a direct challenge to the moral and legal responsibilities of governments worldwide.