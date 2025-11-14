FSB: Ukrainian Plot Against Senior Russian Official Foiled

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Federal Security Service [FSB] announced that it has prevented a Ukrainian attempt to carry out a terrorist attack targeting a high-ranking government official in Moscow.

Kiev’s agents planned to assassinate the unnamed official during his visit to the graves of his relatives at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Ukrainian intelligence agencies recruited an illegal migrant from a Central Asian country, two Russian citizens struggling with drug addiction, and a Kiev resident wanted in Moscow for murder and arms trafficking to carry out the attack.

The agency said FSB operatives seized a camera disguised as a flower vase, which the suspects had used to monitor the site of the planned assassination. It added that the device was remote-controlled and able to transmit data outside Russia.