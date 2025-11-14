Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

FSB: Ukrainian Plot Against Senior Russian Official Foiled

FSB: Ukrainian Plot Against Senior Russian Official Foiled
folder_openRussia access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Federal Security Service [FSB] announced that it has prevented a Ukrainian attempt to carry out a terrorist attack targeting a high-ranking government official in Moscow.

Kiev’s agents planned to assassinate the unnamed official during his visit to the graves of his relatives at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Ukrainian intelligence agencies recruited an illegal migrant from a Central Asian country, two Russian citizens struggling with drug addiction, and a Kiev resident wanted in Moscow for murder and arms trafficking to carry out the attack.

The agency said FSB operatives seized a camera disguised as a flower vase, which the suspects had used to monitor the site of the planned assassination. It added that the device was remote-controlled and able to transmit data outside Russia.

Russia ukraine FSB

Comments

  1. Related News
FSB: Ukrainian Plot Against Senior Russian Official Foiled

FSB: Ukrainian Plot Against Senior Russian Official Foiled

4 hours ago
Kremlin: Russia Ready for Possible Western Military Confrontation

Kremlin: Russia Ready for Possible Western Military Confrontation

one day ago
FSB Claims to Have Foiled Ukrainian-British Plot to Seize MiG-31 Jet

FSB Claims to Have Foiled Ukrainian-British Plot to Seize MiG-31 Jet

3 days ago
Putin to Visit India by Year’s End for “Meaningful” Talks with Modi

Putin to Visit India by Year’s End for “Meaningful” Talks with Modi

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 14-11-2025 Hour: 12:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot