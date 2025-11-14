UNSC Battle: US Resolution Confronts Russian One over Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has called on the United Nations Security Council to officially back its draft resolution aimed at bolstering President Donald Trump’s so-called Gaza peace plan, warning that Palestinians could suffer “grave consequences” if it does not.

The call came as Russia presented the council with its own “counter-proposal” on Gaza, challenging Washington’s draft, according to a copy seen by the Reuters news agency.

A spokesperson for the US mission to the UN said in a Thursday statement that “attempts to sow discord” around Washington’s resolution would only result in “grave, tangible, and entirely avoidable consequences” for Palestinians in Gaza should the ceasefire break down and “Israel” resume its assault.

The US mission formally circulated its draft resolution to the 15 UNSC members last week for negotiations on the wording and substance of the text.

According to a draft of the text seen by the AFP news agency, it would authorize a two-year mandate running until the end of 2027 for a transitional governance body in Gaza – known as the “Board of Peace” – that Trump would chair.

It would also authorize member states to form a “temporary International Stabilization Force [ISF]” that would work on the “permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups” in Gaza, protect civilians and secure humanitarian aid corridors.

The ISF would also work with “Israel”, Egypt, and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarize the enclave.

Trump has ruled out sending US troops into Gaza as part of the proposed 20,000-strong force.

“The United States will establish a dialogue between ‘Israel’ and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence,” the resolution adds.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he was optimistic the resolution would be adopted, saying “good progress” was being made on negotiations around its language.