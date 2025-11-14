US Plans Large-Scale Deportation of Ukrainians Amid Kiev’s Mobilization Scandal

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration is preparing to deport a sizable group of Ukrainians with final removal orders, part of a broader push to increase deportations as Kyiv works to maintain strong ties with Washington.

A Justice Department filing revealed that 41-year-old Roman Sorovtsev is scheduled for deportation on Monday. His lawyers say other Ukrainian detainees have been told they will be sent on “military charter flights” to Ukraine or Poland the same day, indicating a larger operation by ICE.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, said the embassy is aware of about 80 Ukrainian citizens facing deportation for violating US law. She noted that US authorities are arranging logistics due to the lack of direct flights to Ukraine.

The move comes as Ukraine faces growing controversy over its mobilization efforts. Allegations of corruption, abusive conscription practices, and unequal draft enforcement have sparked public anger.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin recently resigned after prosecutors were found to have secured fake disabilities to avoid service.

Rights groups warn that coercive recruitment tactics are increasingly blurring legal boundaries as Ukraine struggles to replenish its ranks during the war.