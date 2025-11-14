- Home
Inside “Israel’s” Collapse: What the October 7 Inquiry Reveals
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso
A newly released internal investigation exposes the depth of the failures that allowed the October 7 breach to unfold.
From intelligence breakdowns to strategic miscalculations, the “Israeli” commission’s findings paint a picture of an institution blindsided at every level — and still struggling to recover.
