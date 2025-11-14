Pakistan Judges Resign as New Amendments Expand Military Power

By Staff, Agencies

Two Pakistani Supreme Court judges resigned on Thursday, just hours after parliament passed sweeping constitutional amendments that sharply reduce judicial independence and greatly expand the authority of the military.

Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah stepped down in protest. Shah said the amendments “subjugate the judiciary to executive control,” according to Dawn.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition, using its two-thirds majority, approved the creation of a new Federal Constitutional Court whose judges will be appointed directly by the prime minister, operating alongside — and potentially overruling — the Supreme Court.

The legislation also grants lifelong legal immunity to Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and elevates him to Chief of Defense Staff, giving him command over the army, navy, and air force until 2030.

His expanded mandate further consolidates the military’s already dominant role in Pakistan’s political system.

Opposition parties aligned with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan are weighing nationwide protests against what they describe as an assault on democratic checks and balances.

Munir’s influence now extends into foreign policy, where he has steered Pakistan closer to US strategic priorities.

His rapid rise continued after a brief clash with India in May, which preceded his promotion to field marshal — a rank held by only one other officer in Pakistan’s history. US President Donald Trump recently called him his “favorite Field Marshal.”

Pakistan, which has spent nearly half its post-1947 history under military rule, now faces renewed concerns about democratic backsliding as Munir’s powers grow.