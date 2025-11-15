US Plan Deepens Gaza Split, Leaving 2 Million Trapped in Ruins

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is shaping a plan that would cement Gaza’s division, establishing a fortified “green zone” under joint "Israeli"-international control while confining most Palestinians to a devastated “red zone” left in ruin.

According to internal documents obtained by The Guardian and sources briefed on US deliberations, Washington is working towards institutionalizing a partition of Gaza along the "Israeli"-imposed “yellow line.”

Under the blueprint, foreign troops would be deployed alongside "Israeli" forces in the east, while nearly the entire Palestinian population remains displaced west of it, the daily reported on Friday

One senior American official, acknowledging the depth of Washington’s ambitions, admitted, “Ideally, you would want to make it all whole, right? But that’s aspirational. It’s going to take some time. It’s not going to be easy.”

The revelation sharply contradicted earlier American pledges, including President Donald Trump’s own assurances, that a 20-point so-called ceasefire scheme announced by the chief executive earlier this year would pave the way to full Palestinian governance across Gaza.

Instead, Washington’s planning documents pointed to a fractured, semi-occupied coastal sliver, where reconstruction is limited to the "Israeli"-controlled sector, while the rest of Gaza is effectively abandoned.

The US has cycled through plans—from fenced “alternative safe communities [ASC]” to a “green-zone enclave model”—all drafted without Palestinian input and without addressing two years of US-backed “Israeli” devastation in Gaza. Even humanitarian agencies weren’t told when the ASC plan was suddenly dropped.

Observers say, with no credible roadmap for "Israeli" withdrawal, international peacekeeping, or large-scale rebuilding, Gaza risks being locked into a “not war but not peace” paralysis.

This, they note, would pave the way for a divided territory under constant threat of "Israeli" attacks, stripped of Palestinian self-rule, and starved of the reconstruction needed for even minimal recovery.

Trump’s 20-point scheme hinges on, what he calls, an “international stabilization force [ISF]” mandated by the UN Security Council.

However, Washington refuses to place a single American trooper on the ground or finance the reconstruction Palestinians desperately need, the paper wrote.

European nations were drafted into early versions of the plan, including as many as 1,500 British troops and 1,000 French forces, but diplomats from allied capitals dismissed the proposals as unrealistic and politically suicidal, it added.

According to the report, after long, bloody missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, few leaders are willing to send troops into Gaza’s shattered landscape. One source described the plan in blunt terms as “delusional.”

The documents, The Guardian revealed, also envision Jordan sending hundreds of infantry forces and thousands of police officers, despite King Abdullah’s explicitly rejecting any deployment.

With more than half the Jordanian population of Palestinian descent, such participation would be explosive domestically and a direct threat to Jordan’s internal stability, it said.

A US “concept of operation” states that foreign troops would operate only within the “green zone.” None would enter the Palestinian-held western side, where the Hamas resistance movement is reasserting control.

The “enclave” would begin with just a few hundred troops and slowly expand to a force of 20,000, integrating with "Israeli" forces along the dividing line.

According to the report, the parallels to the US disastrous invasions of the 2000s are, therefore, unavoidable. In both wars, US-created “green zones” became symbols of occupation, shielded by blast walls, while chaos and destruction consumed the surrounding cities.

US planners openly hope that limited reconstruction in the green zone will “attract” desperate Palestinians into the "Israeli"-controlled area. As one US official put it, “People will say ‘hey we want that,’ and so it evolves in that direction. No one’s talking about a military operation to force it.”

Experts commenting on the report said the blueprint envisages a future for Palestinians conditioned on accepting the "Israeli" occupation's authority, not on justice, sovereignty, or the right to rebuild their own homeland.

The report comes as over 80% of Gaza’s infrastructure—nearly all schools and hospitals—lies in ruins, with "Israel" still blocking basic aid such as tent poles and water filters as “dual-use.” Some 1.5 million Palestinians lack emergency shelter, and more than two million are packed into the territory the US plan labels the red zone.