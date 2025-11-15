Iran Hails Iraq’s ‘Glorious’ Elections

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated the Iraqi prime minister on the peaceful and successful conduct of parliamentary elections, calling the vote a “significant achievement” that boosts the standing of the “brotherly Arab nation.”

In a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday, the Iranian president expressed hope that in the forthcoming term, relations and cooperation between Iran and Iraq would deepen and become more cordial across all sectors.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of the electoral process in Iraq as a testament to the democratic values upheld by the Iraqi people, his official website reported.

Al-Sudani, for his part, expressed gratitude for the call and warm congratulations, recognizing it as a reflection of the deep and sincere ties between the two nations.

He noted that the parliamentary election marked the sixth since the political system in Iraq changed in 2003, highlighting its transparency, tranquility, and success throughout the country.

The prime minister stated that the most significant achievement of this election was the highest turnout since 2015, indicating an increase in trust in Iraq's political system.

He emphasized that the Iraqi people once again demonstrated their commitment to the democratic experience they have gained. He also expressed hope that the results of this election would positively impact the ongoing development and progress of Iraq in the coming years.

Al-Sudani finally reiterated his commitment to enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation with Iran in all areas during the upcoming term.

The Tuesday’s poll marked the sixth election held in Iraq since a US-led invasion in 2003 toppled longtime ruler Saddam Hussein and unleashed a sectarian civil war and the emergence of the Daesh [ISIL or ISIS] terrorist group.

The Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq said on Wednesday that al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Change coalition received 1.3 million votes in election, about 370,000 more than the next closest competitor.

Speaking after the initial results were announced, al-Sudani hailed the voter turnout of 56%, saying it was “clear evidence of another success” that reflected the “restoration of confidence in the political system”.