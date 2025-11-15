Trump Pushes Nuclear Tests Despite Opposition

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump confirmed early Saturday that his administration plans to move forward with nuclear weapons testing.

The remarks followed his October instruction to both the Department of War and the Department of Energy to prepare for nuclear tests “because of other countries’ testing programs.”

However, according to a CNN report, top nuclear and energy officials are planning a high-level meeting with the White House and National Security Council in the coming days in an attempt to dissuade the president from resuming explosive nuclear tests.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright, National Nuclear Security Administration [NNSA] chief Brandon M. Williams, and other senior figures from the US National Laboratories are reportedly seeking to advise the administration that detonating nuclear warheads is neither tenable nor necessary.

An internal source noted, “There’s not going to be any testing involving exploding nuclear materials,” and added that officials hope to guide the president toward a plan that maintains strategic strength without breaching current testing norms.

While the White House emphasized that all decisions remain at the president’s discretion, a spokesperson reiterated Trump’s position, saying, “Because of other countries’ testing programs, President Trump has instructed the Department of War and Department of Energy to test our nuclear weapons on an equal basis.”

The Department of Energy pushed back against suggestions of internal resistance.

“The Trump administration continues to explore all options as it moves to expand nuclear testing on an equal basis with other nations,” said DOE spokesperson Ben Dietderich.

Still, experts within the NNSA, the agency responsible for nuclear weapons development and testing, reportedly remain firm in their opposition to explosive tests, citing logistical and strategic concerns.

The US has not conducted a full-scale nuclear explosion since 1992. While current procedures allow testing of nearly all components of the nuclear arsenal, live detonations of nuclear warheads were banned by former President Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump’s remarks came weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the successful testing of Moscow’s Poseidon nuclear-powered torpedo.

“The reason I’m saying — testing is because Russia announced that they were gonna be doing a test,” Trump told 60 Minutes. “If you notice, North Korea’s testing constantly. Other countries are testing... I don’t wanna be the only country that doesn’t test.”

As internal debate intensifies, the global community watches closely. Any decision by Washington to resume nuclear testing could set off a broader international arms race, further destabilizing global non-proliferation norms.

The announcement came amid heightened strategic tensions and recent public discussion of advanced weapons tests by other states. Analysts will be watching for official guidance from the Department of War and nuclear safety regulators about where, how and under what legal authorities any tests would be conducted.

In April this year, China's Nuclear Energy Administration reported that for the first time, China has become the global leader in total nuclear energy capacity, currently having 102 nuclear power units either in operation, under construction, or approved, amounting to a total capacity of 113 million kilowatts

China’s first commercial fourth-generation gigawatt-level fast neutron reactor, named the CFR-1000, is currently awaiting approval and is projected to begin operations after 2030.