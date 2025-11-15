Hezbollah: No Talks on Lebanon’s Security Strategy Until “Israel” Fully Implements Truce

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Hezbollah official affirmed that any national dialogue on Lebanon’s security strategy is contingent on “Israel” fully honoring last year’s ceasefire, halting its near-daily strikes in the south, and withdrawing from all Lebanese territory.

Speaking at a meeting with the elected municipal councils for the state of 2025-2031 in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Sheikh Ali Damoush, Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, said, “Until the enemy fulfills its obligations, Lebanon is not obligated to present new steps or adopt any new agenda. The start of any discussion on the national security strategy hinges on the full implementation of the November 27, 2024 agreement.”

Sheikh Damoush stressed that the “Israeli” entity—backed by the United States—continues to conduct regular attacks in the south while simultaneously exerting political and economic pressure aimed at weakening Hezbollah’s social base.

He emphasized that Hezbollah has fully complied with the ceasefire reached with the Lebanese government on November 27, 2024, while the “Israeli” entity has violated it from “the very first day,” tallying more than five thousand breaches so far. These ongoing assaults, he said, have failed to weaken the Lebanese people’s resolve or undermine their commitment to resisting aggression.

The senior Hezbollah figure also criticized the performance of certain Lebanese officials, urging the government to assume full responsibility for enforcing the agreement and to follow up through the ceasefire monitoring committee.

Under the truce terms, the entity was required to withdraw completely from Lebanese territory. Instead, it has kept forces stationed at five positions—an explicit violation of both UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the November 2024 agreement.

Despite the repeated breaches, Hezbollah has been actively involved in addressing the humanitarian and reconstruction needs of southern Lebanon.

Sheikh Damoush said the movement is working along two parallel tracks: direct resistance-led reconstruction—which has so far repaired around 370,000 housing units and enabled thousands of families to return—and the pursuit of rebuilding efforts through state institutions, despite US sanctions that have obstructed international assistance.