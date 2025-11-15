Trump Lifts Tariffs On Beef, Coffee & More

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced Friday he’s scrapping US tariffs on over 200 food items—from coffee and beef to bananas and spices—in a move aimed at lowering grocery bills and easing household financial strain.

The administration’s list covers over 200 items ranging from staples such as ground beef and coffee to products not grown or processed in the US, and includes certain chemicals and fertilizers used in food production. The White House said the exemptions reflect “significant progress the President has made in securing more reciprocal terms for our bilateral trade relationships.”

US officials announced framework trade deals with Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, and El Salvador that, once finalized, will eliminate tariffs on specified food imports from those countries. The administration said it is eyeing additional agreements before the end of the year.

Asked about the reversal aboard Air Force One, Trump conceded that tariffs “may in some cases” raise prices, while asserting that the country overall has “virtually no inflation.”

He framed the move as targeted, saying the rollbacks apply to items not produced domestically and arguing that tariff revenues would allow a planned $2,000 payment to lower- and middle-income Americans next year.

The move comes amid public frustration over rising grocery bills and election setbacks, with critics calling it a partial retreat from the administration’s tariff policy that had driven up consumer prices.

Major food-industry groups praised the tariff exemptions for easing prices and supply-chain pressures, though some sectors were disappointed their products were left out.

Australia and other exporters welcomed the move, noting it clears hurdles for beef exports and could help restore normal trade flows.

Consumers may see some price relief, but supply shortages and costs mean higher food prices could persist, with items like beef already up sharply.