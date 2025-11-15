Latin America Drafts Joint Response to Looming US Moves Against Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Several Latin American governments are quietly coordinating a regional response to potential US aggression against Venezuela, according to a report published by Brazil’s UOL.

Diplomats from multiple states have begun consultations aimed at issuing a joint declaration condemning Washington’s escalating pressure on Caracas.

Unnamed diplomatic sources told UOL that a unified reaction is essential; without it, the White House will feel emboldened to intensify its coercive tactics across the region. The report noted that Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are expected to take the lead in denouncing any hostile US actions.

Washington has recently accused Venezuela of failing to curb drug trafficking—a charge Latin American officials view as a pretext for a broader campaign to undermine the country’s sovereignty. The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to advance covert operations aimed at toppling Venezuela’s elected leftist government and installing a pro-US administration.

American media outlets have repeatedly warned of preparations for possible US military strikes on Venezuelan targets. Trump, however, denied such plans on October 31, contradicting his own earlier statements that suggested he was considering military options.

Regional analysts say the moves mirror long-standing US interventionist policies in Latin America and come amid broader geopolitical tensions, including Washington’s unconditional support for “Israel” and its actions in the region.