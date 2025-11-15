UNIFIL: ’Israeli’ Expansion Threatens Lebanese Land Across Blue Line

By Staff, Agencies

UN peacekeepers report new "Israeli" violations along the Lebanese border, with concrete barriers crossing the Blue Line, limiting access to Lebanese land and heightening tensions.

According to a UNIFIL assessment conducted in October, a geospatial survey revealed that a concrete T-wall erected by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] southwest of Yaroun extended beyond the Blue Line, cutting off more than 4,000 square meters of Lebanese territory.

Peacekeepers said they informed the IOF of the breach and formally requested the wall’s removal.

However, construction continued, with UNIFIL confirming the "Israeli" T-wall near Yaroun has again crossed into Lebanese territory; the UN plans to formally notify "Israel" of the second violation.

A separate wall under construction between Aytaroun and Maroun al-Ras was noted to be situated south of the Blue Line, indicating multiple, ongoing alterations to the border area.

UNIFIL described the "Israeli" presence and wall-building inside Lebanese territory as clear violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war and mandates respect for Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The peacekeeping force reiterated its call on the "Israeli" occupation to fully adhere to the Blue Line and withdraw from all areas north of it, underscoring the urgent need to prevent renewed escalation along the sensitive frontier.

The Litani River Authority said on Thursday that "Israeli" air force strikes along the banks of the Litani River caused structural damage to parts of the riverbed near the town of Tayr Felsay, leading to partial blockage in several areas.

According to the authority’s statement, "As a result of "Israeli" aggression targeting the banks of the Litani River in the vicinity of the town of Tayr Felsay, accompanied by a series of air strikes, damage to certain sections was recorded, leading to partial blockage and obstruction of the riverbed in some places."

Technical teams have begun field inspections across the affected sections to assess the damage, remove debris, and secure the watercourse in order to prevent potential flooding. The authority said the work aims to ensure the safety of residential neighborhoods, tourist zones, and surrounding agricultural land that depend on the river.

The teams are coordinating with security forces, Lebanese Army units, municipalities, and relevant organizations to facilitate access to the damaged areas and accelerate recovery efforts, according to the statement.

The authority confirmed that the strikes did not disrupt water quality or operations at the al-Qasimiyya irrigation project, noting that "The attacks did not affect the water quality in al-Qasimiyya irrigation project, nor did they damage any of its vital facilities, pumping stations, or distribution stations. Irrigation programs continue as usual according to the approved schedules."