Iran: IRG Navy Detains Foreign Tanker Near Makran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy announced it seized the foreign tanker Talara off the southern Makran coast under a judicial order, saying the move is part of efforts to safeguard the nation’s interests and resources.

According to the IRG Navy’s Public Relations statement, rapid reaction units of the IRG Navy, at 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning, monitored the movements of a tanker carrying commercial cargo after receiving a judicial order mandating the vessel’s seizure. The ship, operating under the commercial name Talara and carrying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was subsequently seized.

The tanker was transporting 30,000 tons of petrochemical products and was en route to Singapore.

The IRG Navy stated that this operation was carried out in accordance with legal responsibilities and aimed at protecting the national interests and resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The force added that accurate reporting requires a full review of the cargo, inspection of the vessel, and verification of its documentation, which is currently underway by IRG personnel.