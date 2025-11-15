PA Warns of “Agents of Displacement” Targeting Gaza Palestinians After South Africa Incident

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Authority [PA] has warned Palestinians—particularly those trapped in the Gaza Strip—to remain vigilant against networks seeking to pressure or deceive them into leaving their homes in line with “Israeli” objectives.

The warning came one day after 153 Palestinians who departed Gaza without knowing their destination arrived in South Africa on Friday aboard a flight from Kenya. Lacking proper documentation, they were detained for 12 hours while authorities investigated the circumstances of their travel. South Africa, which is pursuing a genocide case against “Israel” at the International Court of Justice [ICJ], granted the group 90-day visas.

The PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep appreciation” to South Africa’s government and people for their support and for issuing temporary visas. It said the passengers had departed from Ramon Airport in southern “Israel.” The Palestinian embassy in Pretoria added that it is working to assist the travelers, who have endured more than two years of “Israeli” bombardment, killing, and displacement.

At the same time, the PA warned that companies, intermediaries, and unofficial bodies operating inside the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories are attempting to mislead Palestinians and funnel them toward forced departure.

“The ministry calls upon our people, especially in the Gaza Strip, to exercise caution and not fall prey to human trafficking, to merchants and companies of blood, and to agents of displacement,” it said.

South Africa’s Border Management Authority confirmed that 130 Palestinians were ultimately admitted into the country, while 23 travelled onward to other destinations. Many are expected to seek asylum. The humanitarian group Gift of the Givers said it would help accommodate the arrivals, though founder Imtiaz Sooliman told SABC he did not know who had chartered the plane. He noted that a previous flight carrying 176 Palestinians landed on October 28, with some passengers departing to other countries.

According to accounts from those onboard, “Israel” appears to be removing Palestinians from Gaza without stamping their passports, leaving them stranded in third countries without legal status. “Israeli” authorities have not commented, and neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office nor the “Israeli” entity’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement. Both “Israel” and the US have repeatedly pushed to relocate Palestinians out of Gaza, negotiating with multiple countries on possible transfer schemes.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT], the “Israeli” military body that oversees Gaza’s crossings, told “Israeli” media it had received approval from a third country to receive the Palestinians under a government policy allowing departures from Gaza. The country was not named.

Forced from their homes under nonstop bombardment and famine, the Palestinians were told to abandon all belongings and board a flight to an undisclosed location.

Antony Loewenstein, author of The Palestine Laboratory, said similar operations may have been running for weeks or months. He noted that such schemes require “Israeli” approval and cooperation with other states, describing them as profit-driven exploitation of Palestinian suffering.

“I see it as a form of ethnic cleansing,” Loewenstein told Al Jazeera. “People are providing these transit schemes, and the ‘Israeli’ state is facilitating it—a state where many ministers, and frankly much of the ‘Israeli’ public, want no Palestinians left in Gaza. I fear this is part of that mission.”