Storm Batters Gaza Tents as Flooding Deepens Displacement Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

A severe storm has flooded dozens of displacement tents in the al-Mawasi coastal zone near Khan Younis, worsening an already devastating humanitarian crisis for families uprooted by the “Israeli” war on Gaza.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said Saturday that its teams are responding to widespread flooding in the area, where forcibly displaced families are struggling to protect what little they have left. Continuous distress calls were recorded from early Friday as tents collapsed under heavy rain in camps across Gaza City—particularly Al-Nafaq, Al-Daraj, Al-Yarmouk, Al-Zaytoun and the Al-Shati refugee camp.

Similar conditions were reported across the central governorate, including Al-Baraka and Al-Bassa in Deir Al-Balah, areas near the Islamic Bank on Salah Al-Din Street and displacement zones surrounding the Nuseirat market.

With cold weather arriving and infrastructure ruined by months of bombardment, Civil Defense officials warned of a looming catastrophe. They urged immediate international intervention, calling on countries involved in the ceasefire negotiations to take responsibility for the humanitarian disaster affecting nearly half a million displaced families suffering from the “ongoing war of extermination.”

The agency stressed that overcrowded camps urgently need caravans, durable shelters, and weather-resistant tents. Hamas likewise warned that the camps have “turned into pools of mud,” leaving thousands with no protection from the cold, and said the situation reflects the escalating suffering of Palestinians in the Strip.

The movement accused the “Israeli” occupation of blocking the entry of essential humanitarian supplies, including tents and prefabricated housing. It called on the UN, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and ceasefire guarantors to act quickly to provide emergency shelter, food and medical assistance.

Hamas also appealed for broader popular and official support as displaced families endure “catastrophic” conditions.

Saeb Laqqan, spokesperson for the Khan Younis Municipality, said more than 900,000 displaced Palestinians are living in makeshift tents in al-Mawasi, expressing deep concern as a new weather system moves in. He urged immediate pressure on the “Israeli” occupation to allow life-saving equipment into Gaza so the municipality can secure the camps.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, new “Israeli” airstrikes targeted southeast of Khan Younis, accompanied by gunfire from tanks stationed to the south. Hamas says “Israel” continues to violate the Sharm Al-Sheikh deal signed nearly a month ago, holding it fully responsible for undermining and attempting to derail the agreement.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, “Israel” has committed 282 ceasefire violations between October 10 and November 11, causing the martyrdom of 242 Palestinians and wounding 620. The documentation lists 88 shooting incidents against civilians, 12 incursions beyond the yellow-line buffer zone, 124 airstrikes and attacks, 52 home demolitions and 23 arrests across the Strip.