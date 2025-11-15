Heavy Rain Floods Gaza Displacement Camps

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza’s Civil Defense said Saturday that heavy rainfall has flooded dozens of tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, worsening already dire conditions.

Emergency teams are responding to “dozens of flooded tents” as families struggle to save what remains of their belongings.

The agency reported nonstop distress calls since Friday as tents collapsed in Gaza City — especially in al-Nafaq, al-Daraj, al-Yarmouk, al-Zaytoun, and al-Shati — as well as in central areas including Deir al-Balah, al-Baraka, al-Bassa, and around Nuseirat market.

With winter arriving and infrastructure destroyed, civil defense officials urged urgent international intervention, calling on ceasefire guarantors to assume responsibility for nearly half a million displaced families.

They stressed the need for caravans, housing units, and weather-resistant tents to prevent further disaster as temperatures fall.

Hamas said the camps have “turned into pools of mud,” leaving thousands exposed to cold and worsening health risks.

The movement condemned "Israeli" obstruction of aid — including shelters and tents — and appealed to the UN, Arab League, OIC, and others to act immediately.

Hamas urged greater global support to provide basic necessities amid the “catastrophic reality” imposed by "Israel’s" ongoing assault.