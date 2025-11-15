Trump Cuts Ties With Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Friday withdrew his endorsement of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, breaking with one of his most loyal MAGA allies after she criticized his efforts to block the release of Jeffrey Epstein–related files.

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Greene of doing nothing but “COMPLAIN” and said he would back a primary challenger “if the right person runs.”

The split followed Greene’s remarks to Politico, where she said Trump was wrong to oppose the document release and urged full transparency to support Epstein’s victims.

She argued Americans are focused on healthcare and affordability, not secrecy surrounding high-profile scandals.

This is the most dramatic rupture yet between Trump and Greene, who has more frequently clashed with the White House and GOP leadership in recent months.

She has criticized Trump’s foreign policy priorities, opposed major weapons packages for Ukraine, condemned "Israel’s" war in Gaza as “genocide,” and sided with Democrats on expanding healthcare subsidies.

Greene responded to Trump earlier this week by insisting she had not “lost her way,” saying she is guided by her faith.