- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
NATO States Pledge €430 Million in New Ukraine Military Package
By Staff, Agencies
Eight NATO members — Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden — will jointly fund a €430 million ($500 million) military package for Ukraine, Secretary General Mark Rutte announced.
The aid will be financed through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, a program approved in September that lets Washington send weapons while European allies cover the costs.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Joe Biden’s large aid packages for Kiev, arguing Europe must shoulder the burden.
He claimed this week that the US has spent $350 billion on the conflict and will not continue such funding, saying, “Now they’re paying us through NATO.”
The announcement comes as Ukraine faces a widening corruption scandal.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau charged seven individuals — including President Vladimir Zelensky’s former business partner Timur Mindich — with embezzlement in the Western-funded energy sector.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Kiev to tackle graft “very fast.”
Moscow, meanwhile, says European aid is prolonging the conflict while failing to change the war’s trajectory.
Comments
- Related News