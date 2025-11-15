Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Massive Explosions and Fire Rip Through Industrial Complex Near Buenos Aires

Massive Explosions and Fire Rip Through Industrial Complex Near Buenos Aires
folder_openAmericas... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Powerful explosions rocked an industrial zone near Buenos Aires on Friday night, sparking a massive fire and injuring more than 20 people.

AFP reporters on the scene described huge plumes of black smoke rising hundreds of meters as flames consumed several factories near Ezeiza, close to Argentina’s main international airport.

Ezeiza Mayor Gaston Granados said the blasts were “huge,” noting that firefighters were still unable to bring the blaze under control.

He told C5N that the force of the explosions shattered windows in his own home and prompted evacuations in surrounding neighborhoods.

Hospital director Carlos Santoro confirmed that 22 people were admitted with injuries from the blasts.

Fire crews battled the inferno into early Saturday, with officials warning that the emergency response would take time. “It is a complex fire. It will be a long fire,” said Buenos Aires province civil defense chief Fabian Garcia.

explosion argentina buenos aires industrial zone

Comments

  1. Related News
Massive Explosions and Fire Rip Through Industrial Complex Near Buenos Aires

Massive Explosions and Fire Rip Through Industrial Complex Near Buenos Aires

3 hours ago
Trump Cuts Ties With Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump Cuts Ties With Marjorie Taylor Greene

5 hours ago
Brazil Braces for Bolsonaro’s Imminent Arrest After Supreme Court Upholds 27-Year Sentence

Brazil Braces for Bolsonaro’s Imminent Arrest After Supreme Court Upholds 27-Year Sentence

6 hours ago
Trump Threatens $5bn Lawsuit Against BBC Over Edited Jan. 6 Video

Trump Threatens $5bn Lawsuit Against BBC Over Edited Jan. 6 Video

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 15-11-2025 Hour: 06:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot