- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Massive Explosions and Fire Rip Through Industrial Complex Near Buenos Aires
By Staff, Agencies
Powerful explosions rocked an industrial zone near Buenos Aires on Friday night, sparking a massive fire and injuring more than 20 people.
AFP reporters on the scene described huge plumes of black smoke rising hundreds of meters as flames consumed several factories near Ezeiza, close to Argentina’s main international airport.
Ezeiza Mayor Gaston Granados said the blasts were “huge,” noting that firefighters were still unable to bring the blaze under control.
He told C5N that the force of the explosions shattered windows in his own home and prompted evacuations in surrounding neighborhoods.
Hospital director Carlos Santoro confirmed that 22 people were admitted with injuries from the blasts.
Fire crews battled the inferno into early Saturday, with officials warning that the emergency response would take time. “It is a complex fire. It will be a long fire,” said Buenos Aires province civil defense chief Fabian Garcia.
Comments
- Related News