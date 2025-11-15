Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran Warns US Over Military Buildup in Caribbean, Says Venezuela’s Sovereignty at Risk

By Staff, Agencies

Iran sharply criticized growing US military deployments in the Caribbean and Latin America on Saturday, warning that Washington’s actions threaten international peace and violate Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned what he called explicit US threats to use force against Venezuela’s “legally elected government,” saying they represent a clear breach of the UN Charter and the ban on the use of force under Article 2(4).

He also accused US forces of unlawfully attacking Venezuelan fishing vessels, calling the incidents “extrajudicial killings.”

Baghaei urged the UN and its secretary-general to act against unilateral military moves that could destabilize the region.

The warning comes as Reuters reported that senior Trump administration officials held multiple internal meetings this week to discuss possible aggression against Venezuela, amid a rapid US naval and air buildup and growing regional backlash.

According to US officials cited by the report, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine were among those present at Thursday’s high-level session.

