“Israel” Martyrs Two Palestinians in Raids on West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces have martyred two young Palestinians in separate West Bank raids, extending a deadly pattern of violence that has persisted despite a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing security sources, reported that “Israeli” soldiers shot 15-year-old Jadallah Jihad Jumaa Jadallah as they raided the Far’a refugee camp, located south of the city of Tubas, on Sunday evening.

The sources added that the troops prevented paramedics from reaching him to provide medical assistance.

Earlier, the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] said its crews treated two injuries: a 16-year-old child who sustained a shrapnel wound in the waist area, and an 18-year-old youth who suffered a shrapnel injury in the lower limbs during the “Israeli” occupation incursion into Far’a camp.

Ambulance teams were prevented from reaching a third injured individual, who was later detained.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education mourned the loss of Jadallah, who was a ninth-grade student at al-Far’a Boys’ Basic School run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA].

Separately, the “Israeli” military martyred Hassan Sharkasi during a raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, according to the PRCS.

An “Israeli” member of the Knesset has urged the international community to prevent ‘genocide’ in West Bank amid mass atrocities in the occupied territory.

Moreover, two Palestinians were injured on Sunday evening after an “Israeli” military vehicle rammed into a public taxi in the city of Jenin.