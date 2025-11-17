Please Wait...

"Israel" Martyrs Lebanese School Principal in South Lebanon

16 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The principal of the Mansouri Public School, Mohammad Shuweikh, was martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike on the town in the Tyre district, South Lebanon.

Earlier, an “Israeli” drone struck a car in the town of Mansouri on Sunday evening.

The Lebanese Minister of Education, Rima Karami, condemned the attack on Principal Shuweikh, expressing her condolences and calling for the protection of schools, teachers, and students.

Meanwhile, an “Israeli” FPV drone dropped a sound bomb on a gathering of civilians in the village of al-Dhayrah with no casualties reported.

Additionally, “Israeli” occupation forces targeted the water well in the town of Odaisseh with a smoke bomb.

Earlier today, an “Israeli” Merkava tank fired on UNIFIL personnel near an “Israeli”-built position inside Lebanese territory, the UN’s peacekeeping force in Lebanon reported on Sunday.

In a statement, UNIFIL said its soldiers, who were on foot patrol, were forced to take cover after heavy machine-gun fire struck approximately five meters from their location, confirming that none of the UN peacekeepers were injured.

The peacekeeping force described the incident as a “serious violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“Israel” has consistently attacked Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement in place, launching near-daily strikes and ground incursions into Lebanese territory.

