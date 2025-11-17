Trump: NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Wants to Meet in Washington

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has requested a meeting in Washington, following his recent election victory.

“The Mayor of New York would like to meet with us, and we'll work something out” Trump told reporters, adding that Mamdani would “like to come to Washington and meet, and we'll work something out.”

Mamdani made history by becoming the first Muslim and youngest mayor in more than 100 years.

Despite confirming Mamdani’s request for a meeting, Trump has been sharply critical of the newly elected mayor. He previously labeled Mamdani a “communist” and vowed to cut off federal funding to New York City under his administration.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump remarked, “I think he should be very nice to me. I'm the one that sort of has to approve alot of things coming to him,” adding that Mamdani was "off to a bad start."

Trump emphasized that cooperation with the federal government is essential for Mamdani’s success.

“He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington, because if he's not, he doesn't have a chance of succeeding.”