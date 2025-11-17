Ecuador Rejects Return of US Bases

By Staff, Agencies

Preliminary referendum results showed that Ecuadorian voters have rejected a proposal to allow the return of US military bases.

Ecuadorians went to the ballot box on Sunday to decide whether US forces should again operate from local facilities. The nation had banned foreign bases in 2008 amid concerns over sovereignty.

With three-quarters of ballots counted, about 60% voted ‘no’ to the plan advanced by President Daniel Noboa, a close ally of US President Donald Trump and a supporter of US military operations in the Caribbean and near Venezuela.

The result blocks any US effort to return to the Manta airbase on the Pacific coast, which once served as a platform for Washington’s regional military operations.

The referendum also asked voters whether to end public funding for political parties, reduce the number of lawmakers, and create an elected body to draft a constitution.

Early counts showed these proposals failing by large margins. “We respect the will of the Ecuadoran people,” Noboa said in a post on X.

The vote came amid recent escalating violence in Ecuador, now a transit hub for cocaine from neighboring states.

Crime networks have targeted political figures and journalists as they fight for control of ports and coastal cities.

Noboa claimed that cooperation with the US, including the establishment of shared or US-controlled facilities, would strengthen efforts against organized crimes.

Opponents countered that earlier arrangements expanded Washington’s influence without reducing trafficking.

Analysts say Ecuador’s sovereignty remains central as they recall the country’s past experience with US deployments, including “many abuses when they were in the country, including the sinking of fishermen’s boats” and “mistreatment of locals by these soldiers, who had immunity.”

The referendum also comes amid the largest US military buildup in the region since 1994, when the United States invaded Haiti.

The US Southern Command has deployed aircraft carriers, destroyers, anti-submarine aircraft, battleships, nuclear submarines, F-35 squadrons and 10,000 personnel in the region.

This expanding US presence has fueled fears in South America that Washington may attempt to destabilize or even invade Venezuela under manufactured pretexts amid rising tensions between Washington and Caracas.