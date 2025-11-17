Iran Urges Coordinated Regional Response to “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for strengthened regional coordination to counter the Zionist entity’s lawlessness and expansionist ambitions.

In a meeting with former Lebanese foreign minister Adnan Mansour on the sidelines of the conference “International Law under Assault: Aggression and Defense”, held in Tehran on Sunday, Araghchi referred to the sensitive regional and international circumstances resulting from the US’ aggressive unilateralism and the “Israeli” assaults on regional countries.

He stressed the urgent need for greater convergence and coordination among the regional states to confront the “Israeli” violations and its push for dominance.

Araghchi also highlighted the necessity of preserving unity and cohesion among all components of Lebanon in the face of the “Israeli” warmongering and threats.

He then reaffirmed Iran’s continued support for the Lebanese government, people, and Resistance.

For his part, Mansour condemned “Israel’s” expansionist policies and military attacks on occupied Palestine and neighboring states, underscoring the collective responsibility of regional countries to respond effectively to the Zionist occupation’s mounting threats to regional peace and stability.

He also praised the unity and national solidarity of the Iranian people during the 12-day confrontation with “Israeli” military aggression in June and expressed appreciation for Iran’s support for Lebanon’s government, people, and Resistance.