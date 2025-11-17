Iran’s Nuclear Chief: US, ’Israel’ Enter Dangerous Phase After Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s nuclear chief described the mid-June attack on the country’s peaceful nuclear facilities as 'unprecedented,' denouncing the US and its allies, including Israel, for aiming to undermine the Islamic Republic’s scientific progress.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Esalmi made the remarks in an interview with Yemen's al-Masirah television channel published late on Sunday, saying such an attack had not happened before in the history of targeting the scientific capabilities of countries.

"The nature of the attack and its timing show that the United States and its allies have entered a new phase of dangerous escalation of tensions in line with their war against Iran's scientific advancements,” he said.

He added that targeting Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes a “blatant crime” against the will of a nation that is determined to enjoy peaceful nuclear technology in the face of all threats and pressures.

The AEOI chief emphasized that Iran is in possession of substantial evidence proving the nature of the aggression, the parties involved, and their motives.

The Iranian nuclear chief reiterated the country’s firm determination to safeguard its rights, vowing that Tehran will never allow anybody to impose their own will upon it.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said the full legal responsibility of the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities lies upon the United States.

Speaking to al-Masirah, he added that the responsibility for all the consequences of such dangerous escalation will rest on the United States.

Gharibabadi, who is also a member of the Iranian negotiating team, emphasized that Tehran will respond to the crime in accordance with international regulations and treaties that prohibit any aggression against civilian and scientific facilities.

Pointing to the US sanctions against Iran, he said the Iranian people have been used to standing up to pressures and overcoming them with creativity, patience and resilience.

The senior Iranian diplomat emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not stand idly by in the face of any new decision that would target its right to scientific development.

In reaction to the possibility of adoption of a new anti-Iran resolution during the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Board of Governors’ meeting next week, he noted that Tehran is preparing new deterrent steps.

He reaffirmed Iran’s will to respond to any unfair decision with a “fundamental review” of its relationship with the IAEA in order to preserve its sovereignty and prevent any political exploitation of the nuclear issue.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh also told al-Masirah that the US has not shown any genuine readiness at any stage of the negotiations to enter a “tangible and fruitful path" towards settling the issue.

"We have no trust in the American side. Experience has shown that Washington does not adhere to its commitments and views agreements merely as a means of pressure," he said.

He stressed the importance of preserving the Iranian nation’s interests in any negotiation, adding that any proposal that would not align with national interests cannot serve as a basis for serious dialogue.