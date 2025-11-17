Iran Ramps Up Missile Development Despite Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

An article by The National Interest explores Western concerns over Iran's advancing missile program, which has persisted despite ongoing UN sanctions. Even with a temporary ceasefire between Iran and "Israel," Iran continues to invest heavily in missile production and strengthening its strategic capabilities.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted that Iran's current weapons capacity now "far surpasses that of the 12-Day War." He emphasized that "Israel" had failed to meet its objectives during the recent round of hostilities and described the outcome as a defeat for "Tel Aviv".

In a similar tone, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh noted that Iran's defense sector had progressed significantly in recent months, both in quality and quantity of its missile arsenal.

European intelligence sources cited in October confirmed that Iran has intensified its missile development activities in the aftermath of the 12-Day War

The National Interest notes that shipments of sodium perchlorate, a key ingredient in solid missile propellants, were reportedly transported from China to the port of Bandar Abbas. The material is essential for powering conventional ballistic missiles, making the development particularly noteworthy to international observers.

Iranian military planners also appear to be applying lessons learned during the "Israeli" aggression. Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The National Interest that Iran has been adapting its strategies to maximize the effectiveness of its missile strikes.

"The Islamic Republic also learned how to fire less and get more bang for your buck based on the targets and based on the location and based on the firing sequence, or the launch formula, that the [regime] employed when it fired for some bases that were further east in Iran during the 12-Day War," he explained.

"There is no doubt the [regime] wants to improve the lethality of its missile force. It certainly has learned a lot between Operation True Promise One, True Promise Two, and True Promise Three."

During the "Israeli" aggression, Iran used advanced ballistic missiles like the Shahab-3, Fateh-110, and Zulfiqar, showcasing its evolving arsenal.

Throughout 2025, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] showcased Iran's expanding missile capabilities, with military media footage revealing vast underground missile bases, highlighting the scale and secrecy of its strategic infrastructure.

Alongside these domestic efforts, Iran continues to arm and support regional allies.

Despite international pressure and sanctions, Tehran’s dedication to expanding its missile program is evident. These developments suggest that Iran is not only preparing for future conflicts but is also solidifying its position as a formidable regional power with an increasingly sophisticated arsenal.