- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran and Pakistan Deepen Dialogue as Tensions Rise on Afghan Border
By Staff, Agencies
Iran and Pakistan have intensified diplomatic engagement amid rising regional tensions, holding comprehensive discussions on bilateral cooperation and unfolding regional developments.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi met in Islamabad on Monday with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, where both officials reviewed preparations for upcoming political consultations.
Takht-Ravanchi’s visit coincides with the 13th Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations and comes at a sensitive moment, as Pakistan and Afghanistan face escalating border clashes and renewed disputes over territorial claims — developments that have heightened security concerns across the region.
Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Pakistani counterpart, expressing Tehran’s readiness to help defuse tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. Araghchi stressed the need for sustained dialogue, supported by influential regional actors, to resolve disputes and prevent further escalation.
Pakistan has publicly welcomed Tehran’s offer. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said on Sunday that Islamabad “would not shy away” from Iranian mediation, describing Iran as a “brotherly, friendly country” and reiterating Pakistan’s preference for peaceful, diplomatic solutions.
Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan flared in October, resulting in deadly clashes along their shared northwestern frontier. Pakistan accuses Kabul of sheltering the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan [TTP], which it blames for numerous attacks inside the country — an allegation the Taliban government rejects.
Although both sides reached a ceasefire agreement on October 19 in Doha during peace talks mediated by Qatar and Turkey, subsequent rounds in Istanbul concluded without progress toward a lasting settlement.
Comments
- Related News