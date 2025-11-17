Sheikh Qassem Honors Haj Mohammad Afif: A Pillar of Resistance Media

By Staff

In a firm and emotional address, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem honored the martyred media figure Haj Mohammad Afif, highlighting his key role in strengthening the Resistance’s media voice against “Israeli” aggression and US-backed distortion.

Opening his remarks, Sheikh Qassem affirmed, “Haj Mohammad Afif is a prominent name in the world of media and a strong pen in writing and public speaking.”

He highlighted Haj Afif’s long-standing and trusted role within Hezbollah, noting, “This exceptional person is the one who has taken on the responsibility of media relations for more than ten years under the supervision of His Eminence, the Master of the Nations’ Martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may God’s satisfaction be upon him].”

Sheikh Qassem explained that Afif’s decade-long service left a permanent imprint on Hezbollah’s media; “marked by discipline, clarity, and unwavering loyalty to the path of Resistance.”

Tracing Afif’s professional journey, he recalled how he began in the South, moved to Beirut, and eventually led the news department at Al-Manar TV, giving it “a special character with his presence due to his ability to keep pace with the media landscape and build relationships with all friendly and opposing outlets.”

He added, “After Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom, Haj Afif suggested holding press conferences to fill the media gaps. I agreed and asked him to send the topics.”

He described Afif as “a committed media figure, on the Islamic level, political level, and Resistance approach,” noting he was killed because “he succeeded in promoting the idea and narrative that Hezbollah wanted.”

Sheikh Qassem praised Afif as “a model of reliable analysis and accurate reporting,” respected by all media for his honesty and precision.

On Lebanon’s independence, he stressed it was achieved “through suffering, demands, stances, and imprisonment,” and honored journalists martyred exposing the “Israeli” enemy, saying they “also have our greetings and blessings.”

He further emphasized, “We will not accept that one inch of Lebanon be taken away or occupied,” warning that current events represent “a blatant and initial aggression aimed at controlling Lebanon and stripping it of all forms of power.”

Recalling the post-2000 period, he said, “Everyone considered ‘Israel’ an enemy,” noting UNIFIL reported ‘Israeli’ fire on its soldiers, and stressing, “The aggression is the problem, not the Resistance or the Lebanese army.”

He criticized “Israel” for failing to implement agreements and urged Lebanon to respond, “The Lebanese state, with all its institutions, is responsible for developing programs to face this aggression.”

Sheikh Qassem condemned those serving “Israeli” interests, declaring, “It is wrong for some to work as servants to the ‘Israeli’ scheme,” and warned, “The American guardianship over Lebanon is a very serious danger because the US is an aggressor and a sponsor of aggression, not a mediator.”

He reiterated, “Resistance is an act to expel the occupier and is directed against the ‘Israeli’ enemy,” stressing the need to confront attacks on UNIFIL, the Lebanese army, and civilians through all political and diplomatic means.

He affirmed, “We are partners in this country and we have our say, and we have the support of a large segment of the Lebanese people and political forces. No one will accept that ‘Israel’ should be allowed to tamper with Lebanon,” adding, “The biggest problem in Lebanon is America.”

On government policy, he warned, “The government is making a mistake if it takes the path of concessions to end the aggression and makes unilateral offers that have not yielded results.”

Regarding southern Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem said, “The deployment taking place in southern Litani, despite the aggression, is a concession.”

He urged the government, “Try saying ‘No’ based on the rights of Lebanon, and we will all be together.”

His Eminence stressed national unity, “Together we will forge our independence, liberate our land once again, and reclaim the path to independence. We, as Muslims and Christians, will stand united against the enemy and its backer, America.”

On the Lebanese people’s rights, he said, “We want our rights, and it is our right to obtain these rights as workers in this country, and this is the right of all the Lebanese people.”

He added, “When we meet the international envoys, they say, ‘You are right, but ‘Israel’ is an oppressor, and America supports it.’”

Sheikh Qassem underscored economic and political challenges, stating, “The American hegemony over Lebanon is extremely dangerous, and it does not contribute to Lebanon’s stability. Who ruined Lebanon from 2019 until now? The Americans are the ones who ruined Lebanon.”

He blamed US intervention for economic collapse, “The currency collapsed in Lebanon because of America, the banks went bankrupt because of it, and the economy was harmed because of it. It prevented electricity from reaching Lebanon from Egypt and Jordan, and disrupted oil supplies through its procedures.”

He continued, “If you want to know the biggest calamities in Lebanon, look for America.”

On social support, Sheikh Qassem praised, “‘Al-Qard al-Hassan’ is a social institution dedicated to everyone. It is a social lifeline in these difficult circumstances, helping the poor and the needy. No one has the authority to prevent goodness, assistance, and solidarity.”

He advised the authorities, “I advise the government, the Governor of the Central Bank, and all concerned parties to stop the measures that restrict Hezbollah and all Lebanese.”

Sheikh Qassem warned against internal strife, “There is false talk and an attempt to incite discord and push Lebanon toward collapse under the framework of American guardianship both internally and externally.”

To those seeking political gain, he said, “If you want a political future in Lebanon, you will not obtain it through collaboration or dependency.”

To political rivals, he added, “Stop obstructing Parliament; this obstruction has no justification.”

He praised the resilience of the people, “The people of the land are the ones who remain; those with honor, dignity, pride, resistance, and independence are the ones who prevail. They make sacrifices, but they reap the fruits of freedom through the blood of their sons and their patience.”

Sheikh Qassem concluded, “We do not accept becoming slaves to anyone, and we believe that this era is the era of steadfastness and shaping the future. The strength of our people and community is unprecedented, and the enemies are bewildered by this strength. They want to discourage the people, but the people are the stronger.”

On political attacks, he added, “The attack on House Speaker Nabih Berri is a wrongful and unjustified attack, serving only to facilitate domination by invoking foreign guardianship. Berri is a pillar of Lebanon’s stability, of preventing strife, and of building an independent and liberated state.”