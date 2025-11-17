Trump Urges Release of Epstein Files Despite Past Opposition

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has urged congressional Republicans to vote for the release of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — a reversal from his earlier efforts to block public access to the records.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide,” dismissing the scrutiny as a “Democrat hoax” meant to distract from Republican successes.

He also claimed he instructed the Department of Justice to investigate Democrats who may have known about Epstein’s crimes.

Trump’s statement followed comments by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who argued that releasing the files could dispel lingering allegations linking Trump to Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of underage girls.

Although Trump had promised during his presidential campaign to make the documents public, he later pressured Republicans to withhold them once in office, raising suspicions that his name appears repeatedly in the files or that he may have been aware of Epstein’s criminal activities.

His shifting stance has fueled tensions within the GOP and played a role in his withdrawal of support for Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has pushed for disclosure.

The administration has already turned over thousands of private documents to the House Oversight Committee, but the DOJ still holds confidential materials, including witness interviews.

A House vote on releasing unclassified documents is expected Tuesday, though it remains unclear whether the Senate will take up the issue.

If both chambers approve, Trump would ultimately need to authorize publication.

Epstein died in August 2019 at the Manhattan Correctional Center, reportedly by suicide, despite earlier reports that he had been placed on suicide watch.