Germany to Lift Arms Export Ban on ’Israel’
By Staff, Agencies
The German government announced it will lift its restrictions on arms exports to "Israel," with the change taking effect on November 24. Government spokesperson Sebastian Hille said the decision follows Berlin’s assessment that the Gaza ceasefire, in place since October 10, has “stabilized,” and that humanitarian aid is now being delivered.
Germany had suspended arms transfers in August 2025 after Chancellor Friedrich Merz said "Israel’s" stated intention to occupy Gaza City made continued exports increasingly difficult to justify.
Merz argued at the time that reconciling military escalation with goals such as disarming Hamas and securing the release of captives had become “increasingly challenging.”
German arms sales to "Israel" spiked following the start of the war in October 2023. Export approvals jumped from €32 million in 2022 to €203 million by October 2023, with €198.68 million approved after October 7 alone.
Between October 2023 and May 2025, Germany authorized €485.1 million in exports, including firearms, ammunition, tank engines, electronic systems, and naval equipment.
These shipments helped compensate for shortages caused by US commitments to Ukraine and European partners.
During this period, Germany became "Israel’s" second-largest arms supplier after the United States, providing roughly one-third of its military imports.
