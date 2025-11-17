ICC Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Ali Kushayb

By Staff, Agencies

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have urged judges to impose a life sentence on Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, known as Ali Kushayb, a commander in Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), for his role in atrocities in Darfur.

Kushayb was recently convicted of 27 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, rape, and other grave offenses—marking the ICC’s first successful trial linked to the Darfur conflict.

He was found guilty of ordering mass executions and personally killing two prisoners with an axe during the 2003–2004 campaign.

At a special sentencing hearing, Prosecutor Julian Nichols condemned Kushayb as “literally a killer with an axe,” describing him as an “enthusiastic, active, and effective perpetrator” of the abuses committed more than 20 years ago.

The prosecution argued that the scale and brutality of his crimes warrant the court’s maximum penalty.

The defense, however, is seeking a drastically reduced sentence. Lawyers for Abd-Al-Rahman—who have repeatedly challenged his identification as Kushayb—are expected to present their arguments this week.

They have requested a maximum of seven years, including time served, a sentence that could see him released within months.

According to court documents, the defense claims that Abd-Al-Rahman is a victim of mistaken identity and that the case relied on flawed evidence.