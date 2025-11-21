“Israel” Appeals to Cancel ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has officially submitted a request to the International Criminal Court [ICC] to revoke the arrest warrants issued for the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant, while also calling for the disqualification of Prosecutor Karim Khan from handling cases related to "Israel".

Last month, the International Criminal Court [ICC] rejected an appeal by the “Israeli” occupation seeking to overturn arrest warrants issued for Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Gallant, both accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ICC ruled that the “Israeli” attempt to rescind the warrants was “not an appealable issue,” reaffirming its earlier finding that the two officials bear criminal responsibility for atrocities committed during the ongoing war on Gaza.

The foreign ministry accused Khan of political bias, alleging his actions were intended to distract public attention from ongoing sexual harassment allegations against him.

The ICC had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant in late November 2024, following Khan’s application earlier that year. He says the two were responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza that began in October 2023.

Khan has faced severe obstacles since the Trump administration-imposed sanctions against him in February.

These sanctions have disrupted the court’s work, freezing Khan’s bank accounts, cutting off his email access, and warning American ICC staffers of potential arrest if they travel to the United States. The move has raised serious concerns about the future of the ICC and its ability to conduct war crimes investigations.

The sanctions followed a November decision by the ICC to issue arrest warrants for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Gallant. The warrants accused them of war crimes linked to actions in the “Israeli” occupation’s assault on the Gaza Strip.

In retaliation, the Trump administration sanctioned Khan and barred him and other non-Americans among the ICC’s staff from entering the US, threatening fines and imprisonment for anyone providing financial or technological support to the prosecutor.