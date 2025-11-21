“Israeli” Strikes Kill More Civilians in Gaza as Ceasefire Violations Mount

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces have carried out new attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring additional Palestinian civilians in what Hamas says is a clear violation of the US-brokered ceasefire.

On Monday night, at least fifteen civilians—including children—were wounded, one critically, when an “Israeli” drone fired on a gathering of displaced people in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

The strike targeted families sheltering near Asad As-Saftawi school, hitting them with bullets and explosive munitions.

In a separate attack, two civilians were killed when “Israeli” forces opened fire in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood.

According to health authorities in Gaza, nearly 69,490 Palestinians have been killed and more than 170,700 injured since the “Israeli” genocide began in October 2023.

The UN Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA] warned that hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are entering a third winter without basic supplies, trapped in deteriorating tents and makeshift shelters. It said that flooding has already affected more than 13,000 displaced families, further worsening conditions.

The ceasefire between Hamas and “Israel,” brokered by the US, began on October 10 and is intended to halt the two-year-long war on Gaza. Despite this, “Israel” has continued launching airstrikes, incursions, shootings, and arrests across the Strip.

The truce constitutes the first stage of President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire initiative, with additional phases expected to be negotiated in the coming period.