Former Russian PM Labeled A ‘Terrorist’

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian government has designated former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and economist Sergey Guriev as “terrorists and extremists.” Both men, known for criticizing Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, have been living abroad for an extended period.

The notice was published by Russia’s financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, on Monday, but the entry offered no explanation for the designation.

Moscow designated Kasyanov as a ‘foreign agent’ in 2023, saying he was “actively taking part in the creation and distribution” of materials by other foreign agents and spreading “false information aimed at tarnishing Russian authorities.”

Officials also said Kasyanov opposed Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine and took part in the ‘Anti-War Committee of Russia’, an expat organization created in early 2022 shortly after the outbreak of full-scale hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Kasyanov led the government from 2000 to 2004. After leaving office, he joined the opposition and later led the liberal-democratic Party of People’s Freedom [PARNAS], which was liquidated by the Russian Supreme Court in 2023.

Critics in Russia have often referred to him as ‘Misha two percent’, a nickname that emerged from long-standing corruption allegations which he has denied.

Guriev, the rector of the New Economic School from 2004 to 2013 who now also resides abroad, was earlier accused by Moscow of creating and distributing materials by foreign agents and speaking out against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Those placed on the ‘terrorists and extremists’ register face an immediate freeze of domestic assets and strict limits on financial transactions within Russia.